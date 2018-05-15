Louisville, Big Red soda team up for summer BBQ season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville and Big Red are teaming up to kick off the summer BBQ season on Wednesday, and show off the soda’s unique relationship with the city.

Big Red Day will take place around the city starting at 9 a.m. Participants can taste Big Red at businesses, and police and fire departments around Louisville. The celebrations culminates at 4th Street Live at 12 p.m.

At that event, Big Red will unveil custom Louisville packaging with slogans like “Smoother than Bourbon”. Bottles with those Louisville themed slogans will be available at stores around time through the Summer. For more details on the event, click here.

Also at the event, fans can enter to win a backyard BBQ part for 50 friends hosted by renowned pitmaster Big Moe Cason and Big Red.

