Renovations coming for Creme Coffee House

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Renovations are coming soon to the Creme in downtown Owensboro.

Owners of the business have purchased the building the coffee shop is in. Above the coffee shop is an apartment.

Owner Adam Petterson says he plans to turn it into an Air BNB, that would be an event space when it's not rented.

The purchased price, $480,000.

