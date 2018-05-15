Kentucky State Fair free concert series lineup announced - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky State Fair free concert series lineup announced

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
The Oak Ridge Boys (Source: Kentucky State Fair) The Oak Ridge Boys (Source: Kentucky State Fair)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Each year the Kentucky State Fair brings talented acts to town with its free concert series. 2018’s lineup, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, was announced on Tuesday.

The acts range from modern country to throwback soul, providing something for everyone’s taste.

The full lineup is below:

  • Thursday, August 16 - Gary Allan with special guest Walker Montgomery
  • Friday, August 17 - 112 with special guest Midnight Star
  • Saturday, August 18 - Great White with special guests Vixen and GoldylockS
  • Sunday, August 19 - The Oak Ridge Boys with special guests Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers
  • Monday, August 20 - Casting Crowns with special guests Bonray
  • Tuesday, August 21 - Happy Together Tour
  • Wednesday, August 22 - Chris Janson with special guest Carly Pearce
  • Thursday, August 23 - Chevelle with special guest The Cunning
  • Friday, August 24 - Josh Turner with special guest Dillon Carmichael
  • Saturday, August 25 - The Commodores
  • Sunday, August 26 - Mercy Me with special guest Stars Go Dim

All of the concerts are free with fair admission,and will take place at the all new Bluegrass Village entertainment venue at the fair.

Bluegrass Village will be located next to Kentucky Kingdom, and boast new local food vendors, two stages and distilled beverages.

