Chick-fil-A Scholarship program helps 75 WAVE Country students

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday evening Chick-fil-A helped send several students off to college, by awarding scholarships to several students. 

Chick-fil-A awarded 75 scholarships, including students in Elizabethtown and Southern Indiana. 

The Chick-fil-A Scholarship program has been going strong since 1973, helping more than 46,000 young people pursue a higher education.

"So, this is a way that we can incent the best and the brightest to work with Chick-fil-A," said Chick-fil-A owner and operator Tony Carrico. 

The scholarships totaled more than $200,000.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

