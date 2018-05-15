Cavs star James goes to locker room after shot to jaw - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cavs star James goes to locker room after shot to jaw

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James sits on the scorer's table during a timeout in the first half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Bost... (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James sits on the scorer's table during a timeout in the first half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Bost...
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half in Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half in Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Boston.
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during the first half in Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during the first half in Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) - Cavaliers forward LeBron James left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night and went to the Cleveland locker room in the second quarter after colliding with Boston's Jayson Tatum under the basket.

He returned a few minutes later and finished out the half with what the Cavaliers said was a strained neck.

James was under the basket when he collided with Tatum, whose shoulder hit James squarely in the jaw. James was shown rubbing his chin, and then he went to the locker room.

After scoring just 15 points in Boston's Game 1 blowout, James had 21 in the first quarter on Tuesday night. He finished the half with 25 points, six assists and four rebounds.

