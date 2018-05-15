White nationalist jailed in Louisville for probation violation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Matthew Heimbach, leader of the white nationalist Traditionalist Worker Party, was sentenced by a Louisville judge to 38 days in jail.

Heimbach, 27, was on probation for a misdemeanor charge after shoving and yelling at a woman at a Donald Trump rally in Louisville back in 2016. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was ordered to stay out of trouble for two years and attend anger management classes.

But in March, Heimbach was arrested by Paoli, Indiana authorities on domestic violence charges.

On Tuesday, the judge canceled Heimbach's probation and ordered him into custody of the Louisville Metro Corrections Department.

"He is apart from the general population," LMDC assistant Director Steve Durham said. "He is in a segregated status meaning he will be celled by himself."

The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies Heimbach's Traditionalist Worker Party as a hate group, describing it as Neo-Nazi.

For his own protection, Heimbach will spend 23 hours a day alone in a cell, allowed out for only an hour of closely supervised recreation.

"When you have an individual like that, that is high profile, there can be media attention to them and some other individuals can put attention towards him and you just don't want that." Durham said. "You don't want anybody to be in any kind of conflict at all so we'll manage that."

It's not known yet what might happen later this month when Heimbach is due back in court in Indiana on those pending criminal charges.

In the meantime, the Southern Poverty law Center says Heimbach's legal problems may have led to his group's demise. It's website has been taken down.

