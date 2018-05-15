Downtown Louisville library could see service, staff changes

The proposed city budget includes more than $20 million for the Louisville Free Public Library. But, as the city faces unexpected pension costs and continues work on a $17 million east end library, big changes could be coming to the main downtown branch.More >>
The proposed city budget includes more than $20 million for the Louisville Free Public Library. But, as the city faces unexpected pension costs and continues work on a $17 million east end library, big changes could be coming to the main downtown branch.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, leader of the white nationalist Traditionalist Worker Party, was on probation for a misdemeanor charge after shoving and yelling at a woman at a Donald Trump rally in Louisville back in 2016.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, leader of the white nationalist Traditionalist Worker Party, was on probation for a misdemeanor charge after shoving and yelling at a woman at a Donald Trump rally in Louisville back in 2016.More >>
She's been nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her performance. Metz said in real life, she's much like the character she plays. Her fans can't get enough.More >>
She's been nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her performance. Metz said in real life, she's much like the character she plays. Her fans can't get enough.More >>
The scholarships totaled more than $200,000.More >>
The scholarships totaled more than $200,000.More >>
Louisville Metro police say the suspect assaulted a store employee after being told to leave the store.More >>
Louisville Metro police say the suspect assaulted a store employee after being told to leave the store.More >>