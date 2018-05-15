Bat Cats Hammer Racers

(Courtesy: Murray State Athletics) Murray State got out to an early lead Tuesday night, but eventually the high-powered Kentucky attack came around as the Racers fell 14-2 to the No. 19 Wildcats at historic Brooks Stadium in Paducah.

MSU (24-27) struck first with a run in the third on an RBI single from Ryan Perkins that scored Bryan Chilton. After UK’s (34-18) first home run tied the score at 1-1 in the top of the fourth, the Racers reclaimed the lead on a Jaron Robinson RBI single to make it 2-1.

However, from there, the Wildcats got a two-run homer in the fifth to take the lead for good at 3-2. Then in the sixth, Kentucky got a grand slam to lengthen its lead to 7-2 and added another run later in the inning to go up 8-2 before a six-run eighth rounded out the scoring on the night for the Wildcats.

Davis Sims led the Racers by going 2-for-4 in the loss. Chilton was 1-of-2 while Perkins, Robinson and Ramsey Scott all went 1-of-3 at the dish. UK out-hit the Racers 13-9 on the night.

Peyton Hayes got the start on the night for MSU and was one of six pitchers the Racers used. Hayes went 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out five Kentucky batters. Chance Carner, Mike Farnell, Caleb Hicks, Connor Holden and Tyler Horsley all made relief appearances.

The Racers close out the regular season with their final series beginning Thursday night at UT Martin. First pitch is at 6 p.m.