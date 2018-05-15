Hoosiers Power Past Cards in Extras

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The last week of the regular season in college baseball brought a great midweek match up at Jim Patterson Stadium. Nineteenth ranked Indiana visiting #25 Louisville.
This game was scoreless until the fourth when the Hoosiers' Logan Sowers smacks an RBI double to center to give IU a 1-0 lead. IU led 3-1 in the ninth when the Cards' Ethan Stringer drills a two run home run to left, sending the game into extra innings.
Unfortunately for U of L, the wheels came off in the 10th. Indiana's Matt Lloyd caps off a six run inning with a three run bomb. IU wins 9-5. The Cards close out the season with a home series against Notre Dame beginning Friday. Indiana will finish the season at home against Maryland.
