Hoosiers Power Past Cards in Extras

Hoosiers Power Past Cards in Extras

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Coach Dan McDonnell and the UofL Baseball team (Source: UofL Athletics) Coach Dan McDonnell and the UofL Baseball team (Source: UofL Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)   The last week of the regular season in college baseball brought a great midweek match up at Jim Patterson Stadium.  Nineteenth ranked Indiana visiting #25 Louisville.

This game was scoreless until the fourth when the Hoosiers' Logan Sowers smacks an RBI double to center to give IU a 1-0 lead.  IU led 3-1 in the ninth when the Cards' Ethan Stringer drills a two run home run to left, sending the game into extra innings.

Unfortunately for U of L, the wheels came off in the 10th.  Indiana's Matt Lloyd caps off a six run inning with a three run bomb.  IU wins 9-5.  The Cards close out the season with a home series against Notre Dame beginning Friday.  Indiana will finish the season at home against Maryland.

