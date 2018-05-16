LEADING OFF: Gordon gets 2nd chance at 2B? Yanks-Nats resume

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Sunday, May 13, 2018 photo, Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano sits on the bench against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Seattle Mariners All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano has been...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon tosses a ball before the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Seattle. Gordon could fill in at second base while Robinson Cano is out for 80 g...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon smiles as he goes through a drill before the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Seattle. Gordon could fill in at second base while Robinson Can...

By The Associated Press



A look at what's happening around the majors today:

SECOND CHANCE

Dee Gordon and the Mariners are contemplating a move back to second base for the 2015 Gold Glove Award winner. Gordon was moved to center field following an offseason trade to Seattle from Miami, but now the Mariners need help at the keystone with Robinson Cano serving an 80-game suspension for violating baseball's drug agreement. Gordon Beckham and Andrew Romine will play second for the short-term, but Gordon took infield practice Tuesday and could find himself back on the dirt in a game soon.

RAIN GAMES

The Nationals and Yankees will resume a game suspended Tuesday night in the middle of the sixth inning before playing the finale of a two-game set. The score is tied 3-3, with New York rallying from three down behind Tyler Austin's two-run homer and a sacrifice fly. Of course, rain is also in the forecast Wednesday in Washington, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he did not think the teams would make up those games on both team's scheduled day off Thursday if they're postponed Wednesday.

SITTING CESPEDES?

Mets star Yoenis Cespedes may be headed to the disabled list with a strained right hip flexor. The outfielder has been dealing with the nagging injury for more than a week, but general manager Sandy Alderson is weighing a 10-day DL stint because "we're better off taking a more precautionary approach." Cespedes was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday.

SNAKE BIT

The Diamondbacks will try to maintain their hold on the NL West without A.J. Pollock for the next 1-2 months after he was diagnosed with a broken left thumb Tuesday. Pollock was injured diving for a line drive in the outfield Monday and saw a specialist Tuesday. Pollock leads the team with a .293 average, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs. He hasn't played a full healthy season since 2015.

HARVEY DAY

Matt Harvey makes his second start for the Reds in a game at San Francisco. The right-hander pitched four scoreless innings in his Cincinnati debut after being cut by the Mets. He was limited to 55 pitches in a 6-2 win over the Dodgers and pushed his fastball to a season-best 95.8 mph. He'll be on a limited pitch count again against the Giants.

MILES MAGIC

Miles Mikolas tries to improve to 6-0 when St. Louis faces Minnesota. Mikolas has a 2.51 ERA in seven starts since returning from a three-year stint in Japan. He's been doing it with outstanding control, walking only three batters over 46 2/3 innings.

SIDELINED

The Pirates are hoping for good news on injured center fielder Starling Marte, who left a game Tuesday night with right side discomfort. Marte is hitting .308 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. He doubled and scored in the first inning before leaving the game against the Chicago White Sox.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.