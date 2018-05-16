The "Yanny/Laurel" debate is breaking the internet - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The 'Yanny/Laurel' debate is breaking the internet

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
One person may hear the word "yanny", while next person will hear "laurel". (Source: cnn.com) One person may hear the word "yanny", while next person will hear "laurel". (Source: cnn.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (CNN) - This will be the talk around the water cooler today. A simple audio file is driving people nuts. 

Listen for yourself. 

