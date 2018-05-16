Police praise Wisconsin students for prank that was illusion

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (AP) - Police had praise for students who created an illusion for a senior class prank that appeared to show a car had crashed into the principal's office.

Students at Cumberland High School in Wisconsin used a junk car, some bricks, some tape and a black tarp to make it look like the car had crashed into their school.

Police arrived on the scene only to realize it wasn't really a wreck. The police department wrote on Facebook that it was "one of the best senior pranks."

The school district , which is about 90 miles (144 kilometers) from Minneapolis and St. Paul, also congratulated the students for their ingenuity.

