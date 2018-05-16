Cleanup underway a day after powerful storms pound Northeast - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cleanup underway a day after powerful storms pound Northeast

(Larry Deklinski/The News-Item via AP). A Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was overturned by strong winds associated with a thunderstorm, rests on a barrier on a bridge crossing the Susquehanna River at Danville, Pa., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The d... (Larry Deklinski/The News-Item via AP). A Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was overturned by strong winds associated with a thunderstorm, rests on a barrier on a bridge crossing the Susquehanna River at Danville, Pa., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The d...
(Larry Deklinski/The News-Item via AP). Emergency personnel look at a Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was overturned by strong winds associated with a thunderstorm, while crossing the Susquehanna River at Danville, Pa., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Th... (Larry Deklinski/The News-Item via AP). Emergency personnel look at a Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was overturned by strong winds associated with a thunderstorm, while crossing the Susquehanna River at Danville, Pa., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Th...
(AP Photo/Donald King). Commuters are stranded during the evening commute at Grand Central Terminal in New York on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The Metro-North commuter railroad said Tuesday evening that downed trees across the tracks had caused it to suspen... (AP Photo/Donald King). Commuters are stranded during the evening commute at Grand Central Terminal in New York on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The Metro-North commuter railroad said Tuesday evening that downed trees across the tracks had caused it to suspen...

NEW YORK (AP) - The cleanup is underway throughout the Northeast a day after powerful storms pounded the region with torrential rain and marble-sized hail, leaving at least two people dead and hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

Connecticut officials said a man was killed Tuesday when a tree fell on his truck. An 11-year-old New York girl was killed when a large tree toppled onto the car she was in.

The storms downed trees and power lines across the region. Several lightning strikes led to structure fires in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Roads in many towns were impassible and some schools canceled classes on Wednesday due to the damage.

Airlines also canceled and delayed flights in and out of the region.

