Caught on camera: Man takes a hilarious tumble into the Thames

Video of a man taking a slow-mo-tumble into the Thames is cracking people up.More >>
Video of a man taking a slow-mo-tumble into the Thames is cracking people up.More >>
The suspect was last seen in a red or maroon Honda and is believed to be armed and dangerous.More >>
The suspect was last seen in a red or maroon Honda and is believed to be armed and dangerous.More >>
A simple audio file is driving people nuts. One person may hear the word "yanny", while next person will hear "laurel".More >>
A simple audio file is driving people nuts. One person may hear the word "yanny", while next person will hear "laurel".More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
The proposed city budget includes more than $20 million for the Louisville Free Public Library. But, as the city faces unexpected pension costs and continues work on a $17 million east end library, big changes could be coming to the main downtown branch.More >>
The proposed city budget includes more than $20 million for the Louisville Free Public Library. But, as the city faces unexpected pension costs and continues work on a $17 million east end library, big changes could be coming to the main downtown branch.More >>