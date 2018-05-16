Audio clip spurs social media debate over Yanny or Laurel - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Audio clip spurs social media debate over Yanny or Laurel

NEW YORK (AP) - Do you hear what I hear?

That's the question as a short audio clip has sparked a social media debate about whether the word is "yanny" or "laurel." How one hears it is similar to how people viewed a dress on the internet three years ago.

The debate began on Reddit and expanded throughout social media. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted everything at her show stopped to see what people heard. She said she heard Laurel. But New Age musician Yanni was in the Yanny camp.

Some people speculated the age of the listener might determine what people heard, while others changed the pitch to alter results.

As for the dress, some people said it was white and gold while others saw blue and black.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

