Panthers: Signed agreement to sell NFL team to David Tepper

(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - Int his May 10, 2016, file photo, billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper mingles during a grand opening of rock star and philanthropist Jon Bon Jovi's Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation Soul Kitchen and B.E.A.T. Center... (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - Int his May 10, 2016, file photo, billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper mingles during a grand opening of rock star and philanthropist Jon Bon Jovi's Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation Soul Kitchen and B.E.A.T. Center...
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks during a news conference for the NFL football team in Charlotte, N.C. People familiar with the situation say hedge fund manager Dav... (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks during a news conference for the NFL football team in Charlotte, N.C. People familiar with the situation say hedge fund manager Dav...
(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2016, file photo, billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper, addresses a gathering during a grand opening of rock star and philanthropist Jon Bon Jovi's Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation Soul Kitchen and ... (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2016, file photo, billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper, addresses a gathering during a grand opening of rock star and philanthropist Jon Bon Jovi's Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation Soul Kitchen and ...
(AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2013, file photo, a Carolina Panthers logo is displayed on the field at Bank of America Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants in Charlotte, N.C... (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2013, file photo, a Carolina Panthers logo is displayed on the field at Bank of America Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants in Charlotte, N.C...

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers say they've signed a "definitive agreement" to sell the team to David Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management.

The deal is subject to NFL approval. The Panthers said in a release the transaction is expected to close in July.

Tepper, who has been a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2009, said in a release Wednesday that he's thrilled to have been selected to be the next owner of the Panthers.

The 60-year-old Tepper says he'll "build upon the Panthers' success on the field and in the community."

The release didn't mention if Tepper plans to move the team or keep it in Charlotte.

