Alabama-Louisville to kickoff ABC's Saturday Night Football - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Alabama-Louisville to kickoff ABC's Saturday Night Football

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) - National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

ESPN announced Wednesday its schedule for the first three weeks of Saturday night games. The Crimson Tide meets Louisville in Orlando, Florida, at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 1. The next day Miami and LSU square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be the third straight season ABC airs a Sunday night game on Labor Day weekend, when college football doesn't compete against the NFL.

In week two, Penn State will face Pittsburgh for the ABC Saturday Night Game. Ohio State faces TCU at Arlington, Texas, the following Saturday night.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump Jr: Can't recall discussing Russia probe with father

    Trump Jr: Can't recall discussing Russia probe with father

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-05-16 13:18:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-05-16 14:35:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...
    Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he...More >>
    Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.More >>

  • Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort

    Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-16 04:42:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-05-16 14:32:38 GMT
    One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.More >>
    One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.More >>

  • AP-NORC Poll: Young adults feel stress of long-term care

    AP-NORC Poll: Young adults feel stress of long-term care

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-05-15 12:14:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-05-16 14:32:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...
    Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.More >>
    Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly