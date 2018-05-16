Family 'puppy' grows up to be bear

Christine Allen's popular vegan sweets shop Mo'Pweeze Bakery makes award-winning cupcakes.More >>
Christine Allen's popular vegan sweets shop Mo'Pweeze Bakery makes award-winning cupcakes.More >>
Wildlife officials are searching for the bear, which will be put down if they find it.More >>
Wildlife officials are searching for the bear, which will be put down if they find it.More >>
The zoo says the drive-thru run posed no danger to the public, and the charges were related to the fact officials didn’t ask for permission to take the bear offsite.More >>
The zoo says the drive-thru run posed no danger to the public, and the charges were related to the fact officials didn’t ask for permission to take the bear offsite.More >>
Police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in a southern German town _ and found a man arguing with a parrot.More >>
Police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in a southern German town _ and found a man arguing with a parrot.More >>
Officials say a 5-year-old Colorado girl who was attacked by a black bear outside her home is expected to recover thanks to the quick thinking of her mother.More >>
Officials say a 5-year-old Colorado girl who was attacked by a black bear outside her home is expected to recover thanks to the quick thinking of her mother.More >>
The zoo says the animal care team responded immediately but despite their efforts, they could not save him.More >>
The zoo says the animal care team responded immediately but despite their efforts, they could not save him.More >>
Not only did the "dog" not stop growing, it had a talent for walking on two legs.More >>
Not only did the "dog" not stop growing, it had a talent for walking on two legs.More >>
Monday, we brought you the story of a 10-year-old boy who was bitten by a shark while swimming at a Hilton Head Island beach Sunday.More >>
Monday, we brought you the story of a 10-year-old boy who was bitten by a shark while swimming at a Hilton Head Island beach Sunday.More >>