Entertainment complex coming to former Macy's

CBL Properties announced Round1 Bowling and Amusement will occupy the former Macy’s in Jefferson Mall. (Source: CBL Properties)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new entertainment facility is coming to a vacant department store.



CBL Properties announced Wednesday that Round1 Bowling and Amusement will occupy the former Macy’s in Jefferson Mall.



In addition to bowling, Round1 features an arcade, karaoke, billiards, food and drinks.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

“We are excited to open our store in the Jefferson Mall. This will be the first establishment in the state of Kentucky,” Round1 Senior Vice President Shane Kaji said in a press release. “We hope to bring our unparalleled family entertainment experience to the community and will strive to provide unforgettable service to all customers.”

Construction is underway and is expected to be completed by the 2018 holiday season.

CBL also said planning is also underway for the Sears building, which will include a mix of dining, entertainment and retail.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.