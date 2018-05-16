The Latest: Michigan State 'truly sorry' about Nassar - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Michigan State 'truly sorry' about Nassar

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on a settlement between Michigan State University and victims of sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The chairman of Michigan State University's governing board says the school is "truly sorry" for what disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar's victims and families went through.

Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims announced Wednesday that they have reached a $500 million settlement. The school was accused of ignoring or dismissing complaints for years about Nassar.

Trustee Brian Breslin says Michigan State recognizes the "need for change" when it comes to sexual assault awareness and prevention.

Michigan State didn't disclose how it will pay the settlement.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise that he was treating them for injuries. He is serving sentences that will likely keep him in prison for life.

___

11:50 a.m.

Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

The deal was announced Wednesday by Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims.

Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting victims with his hands under the guise of treatment. He also possessed child pornography and is serving decades in prison.

He treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts at his Michigan State office. He had an international reputation while working at the same time for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Olympic gold medalists Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney say they were victims.

