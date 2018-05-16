Man arraigned for kidnapping children during theft of car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man charged with kidnapping and endangering two children while stealing a car has pleaded not guilty.

Louisville Metro police say James Hill, 35, of Louisville, can be seen on store surveillance video from April 30 checking out a white Acura in a parking lot on Newburg Road. In the video, Hill opens the passenger door and then the driver's door before hopping in and taking off.

Two children, ages 2 and 4, were in the back seat of the Acura which was later found abandoned in the 1900 block of Peabody Lane. The children were still inside.

The kids were susceptible to just about anything, thankfully it appears nothing happened.

Hill was arrested May 15 on two counts each of kidnapping and wanton endangerment. His not guilty plea was entered during an appearance in the courtroom at Louisville Metro Corrections. Hill is being held on a $25,000 bond for a series of charges in another case.

"I'm going to release him on his own recognizance, but he's not getting out of jail," said Jefferson District Court Judge Sean Delahanty. "He's not going to be a threat to the community. He's not going to be a threat to the community because he's going to be in jail."

Hill is due back in court on May 25.

