Antiques Roadshow coming to Churchill Downs

The show will hold an all-day appraisal event at Churchill Downs on May 22. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Antiques Roadshow is coming to Louisville.

The show will hold an all-day appraisal event at Churchill Downs on May 22.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

“Holding events at historic locations like Churchill Downs Racetrack adds a new depth to our show by filming appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right,” said Antiques Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a press release. “I can’t wait to see what finds we uncover in Louisville!”

Admission to the event is free but tickets are required. The deadline to obtain tickets was Feb. 27.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.