Antiques Roadshow visits Churchill Downs

The show will hold an all-day appraisal event at Churchill Downs on May 22. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Antiques Roadshow made a stop in Louisville.

The all-day appraisal event was part of PBS's most-watching, ongoing show's tour of historic places around the country.

“Holding events at historic locations like Churchill Downs Racetrack adds a new depth to our show by filming appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right,” said Antiques Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a press release. “I can’t wait to see what finds we uncover in Louisville!”

Admission to the event was free, and more than 1,000 pairs of ticket were claimed. The deadline to obtain tickets was Feb. 27.

