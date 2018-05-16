Luncheon kicks off VOA Mid-States campaign

Several hundred people listened intently to families and veterans who said they were saved by the Volunteers of America Mid-States organization. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Stories of life going down the drain until Volunteers of America stepped in to help inspire a large Southern Indiana lunch audience.

The Volunteers of America Mid-States 3rd annual Building Better Communities luncheon filled The Grand Theater banquet hall in downtown New Albany. Videos and live testimonials described situations where homelessness or suicide seemed like the only answers to mental or physical challenges. The challenges were especially true for military veterans who returned home to find they had changed and that few people, even their own families, understood them.

"We are so proud to serve veterans in our community who need a helping hand when they come home to us after their service," said Jennifer Hancock, VOA Mid-States President & CEO. "Not only veterans but people with intellectual developmental disabilities as well as those affected by the problem of HIV and Hepatitis C."

Several hundred people listened intently to families and veterans who said they were saved by VOA Mid-States. You can help the campaign by clicking here to donate or volunteer.

Hancock said they know addiction continues to plague the community and VOA Mid-States is looking to expand their addiction recovery services. One of the services they hope to expand to Southern Indiana is Freedom House, a service for women dealing with substance abuse who are pregnant or parenting.

