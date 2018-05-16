Southern Indiana home catches fire for second time in a year

The proposed city budget includes more than $20 million for the Louisville Free Public Library. But, as the city faces unexpected pension costs and continues work on a $17 million east end library, big changes could be coming to the main downtown branch.More >>
The proposed city budget includes more than $20 million for the Louisville Free Public Library. But, as the city faces unexpected pension costs and continues work on a $17 million east end library, big changes could be coming to the main downtown branch.More >>
Neighbors tried to put the flames out with a garden hose until firefighters arrived.More >>
Neighbors tried to put the flames out with a garden hose until firefighters arrived.More >>
Stories of life going down the drain until Volunteers of America stepped in to help inspire a large Southern Indiana lunch audience.More >>
Stories of life going down the drain until Volunteers of America stepped in to help inspire a large Southern Indiana lunch audience.More >>
Police said multiple vehicles and homes were damaged in the shootings.More >>
Police said multiple vehicles and homes were damaged in the shootings.More >>
The show will hold an all-day appraisal event at Churchill Downs on May 22.More >>
The show will hold an all-day appraisal event at Churchill Downs on May 22.More >>