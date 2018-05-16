Southern Indiana home catches fire for second time in a year

The fire started around 10:45 a.m. on Cost Avenue, according to the News and Tribune. (Source: News and Tribune)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana home caught fire for the second time in a year on Wednesday, according to the homeowner.

New Albany Fire responded to the home on Cost Avenue around 10:45 a.m., according to the News and Tribune, after neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

Neighbors tried to put the flames out with a garden hose until firefighters arrived.

The homeowner said she believes the previous fire was started by an air conditioning unit, according to News and Tribune.

Wednesday’s fire is under investigation.

