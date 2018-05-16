Sodomy suspect arrested in Okolona Park - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Sodomy suspect arrested in Okolona Park

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Adrien Turner at his May 16 arraignment. (Source: Jobina Fortson, WAVE 3 News) Adrien Turner at his May 16 arraignment. (Source: Jobina Fortson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY - A man found in a car in a local park after hours has been charged with marijuana possession, trespassing, unlawful transaction with a minor and sodomy of a 14-year-old.

Louisville Metro police say the car was in Okolona Park around 1:15 a.m. and Adrien Turner, 21, of Louisville, was in the backseat with the teenage victim. The girl told officers Turner smoked marijuana with her before committing a sex act. 

At his arraignment this morning, Judge Sean Delahanty released Turner from jail on his own recognizance noting that Turner has a job and is a low-risk offender. Delahanty ordered Turner to stay away from the victim and all minors, as well as Okolona Park.

Turner will be appointed a public defender and is set to return to court on May 25.

