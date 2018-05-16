Man reached custody agreement days before son's slaying - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man reached custody agreement days before son's slaying

PARMA, Ohio (AP) - Court records show an Ohio man charged with killing his 20-month-old son had recently signed a custody agreement with the boy's mother.

Cleveland.com reports 41-year-old Jason Shorter petitioned for custody of Nicholas Shorter after his birth. An agreement signed May 7 gave the mother custody and allowed Shorter to visit his son from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Shorter went to the Parma police station around 10 p.m. Saturday and said he wanted to turn himself in. Officers found his son in the trunk of Shorter's car. Police have said the toddler died from an apparent stab wound to the chest.

Shorter has been charged with aggravated murder. A Parma judge set a $1 million bond at a hearing Wednesday.

Shorter's attorney couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • DA: 10 kids were strangled, shot with crossbow, waterboarded

    DA: 10 kids were strangled, shot with crossbow, waterboarded

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:28 AM EDT2018-05-16 06:28:36 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-05-16 20:59:40 GMT
    (Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

    Prosecutors say the children were rescued from a filthy house in March and had suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

    More >>

    Prosecutors say the children were rescued from a filthy house in March and had suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

    More >>

  • Trump Jr: Can't recall discussing Russia probe with father

    Trump Jr: Can't recall discussing Russia probe with father

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-05-16 13:18:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-05-16 21:00:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...
    Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he...More >>
    Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.More >>

  • Emergency 911 technology struggles to keep up with the times

    Emergency 911 technology struggles to keep up with the times

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:11:30 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-05-16 21:00:27 GMT
    In this era of active shooters, police shootings and global terrorism, a patchwork of technology around the country can make the experience of calling 911 vastly different depending on where you live.More >>
    In this era of active shooters, police shootings and global terrorism, a patchwork of technology around the country can make the experience of calling 911 vastly different depending on where you live.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly