Padma Lakshmi: 'Top Chef' host chows down at Louisville BBQ joint

"Top Chef" Season 16 will take place in Kentucky. (Source: Gianna M. Bertoli/Michael Priest Photography via KY Dept. of Tourism)

Lakshmi tweeted the photos of her lunch at Feast BBQ on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Months after a popular competitive cooking show announced their new season would be shot in Kentucky, the host has made an appearance in Louisville.

Padma Lakshmi, host of “Top Chef,” took to Twitter on Wednesday to show off her lunch at Feast BBQ, located on E Market Street in the Nulu neighborhood.

Lakshmi, who has hosted the Bravo TV show since 2006, ordered a mint julep slushy, calling it one of her new favorites. Another photo showed her digging into Feast’s signature ribs.

Season 16 of “Top Chef” will also be filmed in Lexington and Lake Cumberland. The episodes are set to be aired later in 2018. There have not been any confirmed sightings of judges Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons or Graham Elliot.

Just got here. LMK some good spots!! I think we’re getting hot chicken next ???? #TopChef #Louisville pic.twitter.com/6p4lGWsLcU — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 16, 2018

The show has not announced the specific restaurants that Lakshmi, or the judges and contestants, will be visiting in Kentucky.

