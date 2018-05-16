THURSDAY AT 11: Fish & Wildlife Department auctions guns off, too

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky was the first state to stop destroying confiscated guns in 1998.

Since then, the Kentucky State Police has sold thousands of them to federally-licensed arms dealers. The state-run gun auctions have come under scrutiny by some, like Louisville Police Department Chief Steve Conrad, who claims they are contributing to violent crime.

But, WAVE 3 News found there is another department that is also selling firearms once tied to crimes. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife sells its surplus and confiscated firearms during auctions twice a year. By state law, the department is not limited to selling them to federally-licensed dealers, but rather the guns can be purchased by anyone with a valid Kentucky state ID so long as they pass a background check.

Meanwhile, Conrad has focused his department's efforts on getting guns out of the wrong hands, noting that a large percentage of guns on the street were stolen from legal firearms owners.

Neal Robertson, who works with at-risk youth in Louisville, said it's all part of a cycle, adding there are so many illegal guns on the streets of Louisville that one could be purchased for as little as $50.

According to figures from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, fewer than 30 percent of firearms used in crimes in the state come from other states. That means more than 70 percent of the firearms recovered and reported to the ATF can be traced back to Kentucky.

WAVE 3 News recently visited the Fish & Wildlife department's most recent auction. Hundreds of people attended, hoping to bid on items. The types of firearms being auctioned included rifles, pistols and shotguns. The items ranged in price.

WAVE 3 News also combed through records of the department's sales dating back to 2011 to see the types of firearms that were sold and how much they were sold for.

