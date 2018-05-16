Henderson Co. students build community garden

A group of Henderson County High School students is building a community garden behind Christian Outreach Center.

The students aren't just learning the skills of building a garden; they are learning the skills of serving their community and the meaning of giving back.

This dream of having a garden in town is becoming a reality thanks to donations from local farmers.

The six garden beds will soon be growing fresh veggies to help supplement the SNAP program in the county.

Families who receive SNAP benefits will work in the garden. In return, they will get fresh produce and will learn about gardening.

If you would like to help benefit the garden, you can contact the Henderson County Cooperative Extension Office and ask for Rohdene Rollins at 270-826-8287.

