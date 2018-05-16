Gloves are off between local developer and county attorney

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a war of words between two high profile Louisvillians. The gloves are now off between developer Chris Thieneman and Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell. The fight between the two men is now hitting the court docket.

Thieneman filed a lawsuit against O'Connell on Wednesday. Thieneman is calling O'Connell a bully and O'Connell is calling Thieneman a domestic violence perpetrator. The lawsuit stems from an incident alleging that O'Connell made comments about Thieneman on May 1 at an event downtown.



In 2013, Thieneman was accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend. He was acquitted in 2016 of misdemeanor assault but was fined for violating an emergency protective order.



The battle between the two has been going on for some time. Thieneman critical of O'Connell's handling of the Louisville Metro Police Department Explorer case, which was the basis of his event Wednesday.

"I know you {O'Connell} can be scary sometimes, but we are not going to back down," said Thieneman.

Thieneman has had an unsuccessful political career. O'Connell is running for re-election.

O'Connell sent WAVE 3 News the following statement:

"Chris Thieneman is a convicted domestic violence perpetrator. A jury convicted Chris Thieneman and a higher court upheld that conviction in a case where he strangled a woman. The lawsuit is without merit and is politically motivated by a person who attacked a woman and now has a criminal conviction on his record due the work of the lawyers in our office. I am not intimidated by this classic domestic violence bullying tactic and I wear this lawsuit as a badge of honor for the thousands of domestic violence victims that our office helps every year. The timing is not lost on anyone either in light of the fact that this offender has actively worked against me since his conviction and is promoting my opponent."

- Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell

