Purchase Pwy in Marshall Co. blocked due to multi vehicle crash

Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway are blocked between the 50 and 51mm due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash involves a couple of semi trucks and maybe a couple of passenger vehicles.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The southbound lanes of the parkway are restricted to one lane at this time to facilitate the response effort.

This is along the Purchase Parkway just south of the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange work zone.

Estimated duration is 2 hours.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.