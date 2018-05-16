Purchase Pwy in Marshall Co. open after multi vehicle crash

Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway were being opened around 10 p.m. between the 50 and 51mm due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash involved a couple of semi trucks and maybe a couple of passenger vehicles.

One of the trucks was hauling chicken offal. It was splattered across the roadway. After several rounds of spreading sand and sweeping, a decision was made to skip the steam cleaning. A layer of oil dry has been put down and traffic is being allow to run on it to work it into the pavement.



