Historic Henderson graveyard vandalized

A historic cemetery has been vandalized in Henderson.

Over a dozen tombstones were knocked over at the Spring Garden Cemetery off of Zion Road.

It's concerning because the tombstones are not only those of loved ones but also the burial place of Revolutionary War Officer Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Hopkins Jr., his tombstone also damaged.

If you didn't know, Hopkins Jr. is the founder of Henderson, Kentucky.

Crews are working on cleaning up the graveyard.

If you know anything about this act of vandalism contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

