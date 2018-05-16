New Albany sewer system project designed to combat overflows

The sewer project is expected to finish this fall. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Work has started on a major sewer infrastructure project in New Albany.

On Wednesday, crews from TSI Construction began building a new underground storage facility and dewatering pump station.

The storage facility, which was designed to reduce the number of unsanitary sewer overflows, has a 1.6 million gallon capacity.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Downtown Louisville library could see service, staff changes

+ Luncheon kicks off VOA Mid-States campaign

+ Southern Indiana home catches fire for second time in a year

When New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan took office in 2011 the city was plagued by 80 overflows. That number has been reduced to 11.

"We expect this investment will bring our sewer system up to date and be ready for testing by the EPA," Mayor Gahan said. "If it all works out, we could possibly be out from under the EPA restrictions this time next year."

The work is being done near the rear of St Mary's Cemetery at Charlestown Road and Silver Street. It's expected to wrap up this fall.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.