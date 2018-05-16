Postal workers deliver food collected for Salvation Army food bank

The Salvation Army says this year's donation was larger than last year. (Photo source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

Volunteers sorted the can goods after they were dropped off by USPS. (Photo source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

The food items are collected by USPS letter carriers as part of the Stomp Out Hunger campaign. (Photo source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The belief that no one should go hungry has United States Postal Service employees working to stomp out hunger.



In an annual event that is a nationwide tradition, mail carriers collect non-perishable food items for various charities. The food items were left by USPS customers next to their mailboxes for the carriers to gather up.

Today, tons of canned goods were dropped off at the Southern Indiana Salvation Army in New Albany.

"This is gonna make a huge difference for a lot of individuals and families," said Tim Cook, The Salvation Army's regional director for social services. "It's the difference in having a decent meal for a whole week or going hungry. So it makes a huge difference in the community."

Cook says the donations from this year's food drive were more than twice as much as last year.

The Salvation Army in Southern Indiana serves Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Washington, Scott, and Crawford counties.

