Baffert's Justify listed as 1-2 favorite for Preakness

(WAVE) - The post positions and morning-line odds have been set for Saturday's 143rd Preakness Stakes.

The race takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, and can only be seen on WAVE 3 News and NBC. Live coverage starts at 5 p.m.

Not surprisingly, Kentucky Derby winner Justify is a huge favorite. Bob Baffert's Triple Crown hopeful will break from the seventh gate in the eight-horse race. Justify was listed as a 1-2 favorite.

Below are the post positions and odds:

1: Quip 12/1

2: Lone Sailor 15/1

3: Sporting Change 30/1

4: Diamond King 30/1

5: Good Magic 3/1

6: Tenfold 20/1

7: Justify 1/2

8: Bravazo 20/1

