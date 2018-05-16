Baffert's Justify listed as 1-2 favorite for Preakness

(WAVE) - The post positions and morning-line odds have been set for Saturday's 143rd Preakness Stakes.
The race takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, and can only be seen on WAVE 3 News and NBC. Live coverage starts at 5 p.m.
Not surprisingly, Kentucky Derby winner Justify is a huge favorite. Bob Baffert's Triple Crown hopeful will break from the seventh gate in the eight-horse race. Justify was listed as a 1-2 favorite.
Below are the post positions and odds:
1: Quip 12/1
2: Lone Sailor 15/1
3: Sporting Change 30/1
4: Diamond King 30/1
5: Good Magic 3/1
6: Tenfold 20/1
7: Justify 1/2
8: Bravazo 20/1
