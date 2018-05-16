Marco Andretti leads field on 2nd day of Indy 500 practice

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marco Andretti led four Honda drivers atop the speed chart on the second day of practice for the Indianapolis 500.
After ending Wednesday as the fastest driver of the day, Andretti promptly asked for rain to wash out the next few days at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
"When you're good, you always want it to rain and go right into the race instead of giving other guys time to catch up," he said.
Qualifying for the May 27 race begins Saturday and Andretti is anxious to get on with the show.
Andretti turned a lap at 227.053 mph around IMS in a strong showing for the American driver. Mario Andretti is the only member of the famed family to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" and Marco Andretti has been desperately trying to add a victory to go alongside his grandfather's.
But going fast on Day 2 of practice ultimately means nothing, he admitted.
"This place is a humbling place. I mean, tomorrow you roll off with the same racecar, and could be 17th," Andretti said. "That's how the month goes. I prefer less practice."
Still, Andretti Autosport drivers have won three of the past four Indy 500s and Marco Andretti wants to be the one to keep the streak going.
"The car feels good," he said. "It's just circumstances have to work out really. I mean, this place picks the winners. I've had the best cars ever here and not been victorious for some reason."
Scott Dixon was second fastest at 226.329 and followed by defending race winner Takuma Sato. Robert Wickens was the next Honda on the board.
Charlie Kimball was fifth in a Chevrolet, and four more Chevy drivers followed him. Oriol Servia in a Honda rounded out the top 10.
Danica Patrick was 14th on the speed chart.
Both Andretti and Dixon said drivers are still trying to figure out what passing will be like on the speedway come race day. Dixon prefers momentum to be critical, while Andretti likes the idea of relying on track position.
"I prefer once you get to the front, have a good car, you should be able to stay there instead of being a sitting duck," Andretti said. "However, if you're third or back in line, it's going to be very tough. It's going to take discipline to wait for the guy to have a go and have a big wash-up, then you get him."
It was a busy on-track day for the 35 entries. James Hinchcliffe completed 129, and a total of 14 drivers went over 100 laps. In all, 3,349 laps were turned - the most on a practice day in at least five years.
___
More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prosecutors say the children were rescued from a filthy house in March and had suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.More >>
Prosecutors say the children were rescued from a filthy house in March and had suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.More >>
The inmate would be the 11th convicted killer put to death this year in the U.S. and the sixth given a lethal injection in Texas.More >>
The inmate would be the 11th convicted killer put to death this year in the U.S. and the sixth given a lethal injection in Texas.More >>
Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.More >>
Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.More >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>