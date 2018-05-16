CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Not a mountain lion, but no house cat either

This picture has people speculating all over social media. (Source: Anchorage homeowner)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mysterious picture of a large cat spreading all over social media has residents in one east Louisville neighborhood concerned.

"It was something larger and had a longer tail so I knew it wasn't a bobcat," Owl Creek resident Tom Zeillmann said. "We've heard critters back here before so we knew there could be something back there."

The photograph, taken from a second story deck about 20 yards away, shows what looks like a large cat with a long striped tail.

Residents described its size as similar to a golden retriever.

Metro Animal Control officers set up a large cage trap on May 9. When officers returned the next day to check the trap, they spotted the cat briefly before it disappeared into the woods.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials have taken over the investigation and set up a camera in the area.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Entertainment complex coming to former Macy's

+ Pass the Cash: Friend extends lifeline to struggling mother

+ Some TARC bus stop benches replaced with leaning bars

The original photo of the cat was captured by a homeowner.

After an analysis, investigators describe the cat as "significantly smaller than a mountain lion, but larger than a typical house cat."

Anyone who spots an animal fitting the description of this feline should call Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 800-858-1549 or 502-564-7109.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.