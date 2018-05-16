Large cat roaming around Anchorage has residents concerned

This picture has people speculating all over social media. (Source: Anchorage homeowner)

ANCHORAGE, KY (WAVE) - A picture spreading all over social media has residents in Anchorage concerned.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating after receiving two credible, but unconfirmed, sightings of a large feline in that area.

Two Louisville Metro Animal Control officers reported seeing what they thought might be a mountain lion or unusually large cat in early May.

A photo of the cat was captured by an Anchorage homeowner. No tracks or other evidence of a mountain lion have been found at either site.

Other officials said this feline is smaller than a mountain lion but larger than a typical house cat.

Anyone who spots an animal fitting the description of this feline should call Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 800-858-1549 or 502-564-7109.

