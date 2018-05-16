Kaleb Lee reflects on "The Voice" journey

Kentucky native Kaleb Lee sang for a chance at the top four on NBC's "The Voice" on Tuesday night.

Throughout the entire season of "The Voice," friends in Owensboro have been for Team Kaleb Lee.

The Marshall County native spent time living in Owensboro, where he led worship at Bridgepoint Baptist Church and made some good friends.

The final eight contestants learned who would earn a spot in next week's finals. Three contestants were given a chance to sing for an instant save to claim the fourth and final spot.

Kaleb gave it his all, but it wasn't enough to win the majority of America's votes.

"It is pretty cool to know that I made it to the semi-finals," said Kaleb. "I was hopeful for the finale, but it was a tough cut."

Owensboro is still proud of their friend, and Kaleb tells us he's got some big plans to thank them for their support.

"I just wanted to have kind of a thank you time to come meet everybody and shake hands and say thanks and play a couple of songs," said Kaleb. "It won't be a huge concert, but it will be a time just to celebrate and just spend some time with all my friends and fans."

The tentative date for the Owensboro performance is June 9, but that could change. For now, he'll stay in Los Angeles for the show's finale.

