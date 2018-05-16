Harden, James, Davis finalists for NBA MVP award - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Harden, James, Davis finalists for NBA MVP award

NEW YORK (AP) - Houston's James Harden, Cleveland's LeBron James and Anthony Davis of New Orleans are the finalists for the NBA's MVP award.

Harden, who led the league in scoring, has twice been a runner-up for the award, including last year when Russell Westbrook won. James has won the MVP award four times.

The three finalists for the individual awards were announced Wednesday. The winners will be announced on June 25 in Santa Monica, California during the NBA Awards show.

Davis was also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, along with Utah's Rudy Gobert and Philadelphia center Joel Embiid.

The other finalists:

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Donovan Mitchell, Utah

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum, Boston

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dwane Casey, Toronto

Quin Snyder, Utah

Brad Stevens, Boston

SIXTH MAN

Eric Gordon, Houston

Fred VanVleet, Toronto

Lou Williams, Clippers

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Clint Capela, Houston

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

Victor Oladipo, Indiana

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms

    FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:29:46 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-05-17 01:49:45 GMT
    (US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.(US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.
    FDA approves 1st nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms.More >>
    FDA approves 1st nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms.More >>

  • The Latest: Jailed man claims Paddock ranted before shooting

    The Latest: Jailed man claims Paddock ranted before shooting

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-05-17 01:10:07 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-05-17 01:43:22 GMT
    (Steve Marcus /Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, a body is covered with a sheet after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Witness accounts of gunfire, ...(Steve Marcus /Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, a body is covered with a sheet after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Witness accounts of gunfire, ...
    A man who met Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock less than a month before the Oct. 1 attack told authorities that Paddock had ranted against the government and warned that law enforcement and the military would...More >>
    A man who met Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock less than a month before the Oct. 1 attack told authorities that Paddock had ranted against the government and warned that law enforcement and the military would start confiscating guns.More >>

  • Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

    Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-05-16 13:18:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-05-17 01:43:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...
    Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he...More >>
    Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly