GRAPHIC: Kentucky man accused of making child porn could face 400 year sentence

MILLWOOD, KY (WAVE) - A Grayson County man could face a sentence of 400 years in prison for multiple federal charges of production of child pornography and local charges of sexual abuse and sodomy.

James Armes, 36, was first arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

After a tip from a family member, a deputy said they found videos on his phone of him sodomizing a 10-month-old baby.

He was indicted by a Grayson County grand jury in 2017 on three counts of first degree sexual abuse and two counts of first degree sodomy.

As the investigation continued, all evidence was turned over to the FBI.

Armes has now been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple counts of production of child pornography, multiple counts of distribution of child porn and several counts of possession of child porn.

"A sexual predator who would have, no doubt, continued to prey on our children was removed from the streets of Grayson County," Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a press release. "The FBI's investigation will help keep it that way. The images on his phone were some of the most vile and disgusting images we have ever had to view. Monsters like James Armes should never be allowed to walk our streets again."

If found guilty of each federal charge against him, Armes could be sentenced to 400 years in federal prison. In addition to that, he could be sentenced to 40 years to life for the Grayson County charges.

