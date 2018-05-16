Doctors: Pollen especially high this year in Louisville

In the spring, tree pollen is present and this year, it hit the area all at once. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Ohio River Valley is one of the worst places in the country for those with allergies. In the spring, tree pollen is present and this year, it hit the area all at once.

"I've been dealing with puffy eyes, running nose, sneezing, and it's hard to breathe," Rebecca Doyle said.

Doyle said she's been dealing with allergies for years, but never seriously considered shots because of the time it takes up. Now there are more options to deal with the annoying symptoms of allergies.

"The injections are typically once a week, but d rops we typically do daily and you can do them at home," Dr. Nasu Kakarlapudi said.

Kakarlapudi said the d rops save time, but they are not typically covered by insurance. The goal of immunotherapy through shots and oral d rops is long term relief.

Anyone can develop allergies. Simply put, it's the body's immune system over-responding to a foreign substance like tree pollen.

"This year has been particularly bad for everyone," Dr. Collin Neumann said. "Even people who haven't had allergies before have struggled."

Neumann said to treat symptoms there is over-the-counter medication, but to desensitize your body to allergens there are shots and now oral d rops.

The reason for Louisville's awful allergy symptoms is geography, so building up your immune system is what you will need if you plan to live in Louisville for a while.

"Living in the Ohio River Valley and the environment here, pollen just stays in the air more than in other parts of the country," Neumann said.

WAVE 3 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned reports the pollen count daily. He confirmed Louisville is in the thick of it now, but as the calendar switches to June, the pollen should ease up.

