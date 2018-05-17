Metro Councilwoman accused of spending taxpayer money on Derby Gala tickets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Council member faces accusations of spending thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for entertainment of immediate family members.

An ethics complaint claims Cheri Bryant Hamilton (D-District 5) bought more than $6,000 worth of Derby Gala tables for relatives with her discretionary spending fund given to every council member.

The complaint also said records show that Hamilton's legislative assistant gets paid for eight hours a day, but that her employment badge swipes show she works an average of four hours a day.

A Metro Council spokesperson said Hamilton hasn't been formally served with or reviewed the complaint, so she is not making any comment at this time.

