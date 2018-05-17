Metro Councilwoman accused of spending taxpayer money on Derby Gala tickets

The Ohio River Valley is one of the worst places in the country for those with allergies. In the spring, tree pollen is present and this year, it hit the area all at once.More >>
The Ohio River Valley is one of the worst places in the country for those with allergies. In the spring, tree pollen is present and this year, it hit the area all at once.More >>
A Louisville Metro Council member faces accusations of spending thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for entertainment of immediate family members.More >>
A Louisville Metro Council member faces accusations of spending thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for entertainment of immediate family members.More >>
The photograph, taken from a second story deck about 20 yards away, shows what looks like a large cat with a long striped tail.More >>
The photograph, taken from a second story deck about 20 yards away, shows what looks like a large cat with a long striped tail.More >>
A Grayson County man could face a sentence of 400 years in prison for multiple federal charges of production of child pornography and local charges of sexual abuse and sodomy.More >>
A Grayson County man could face a sentence of 400 years in prison for multiple federal charges of production of child pornography and local charges of sexual abuse and sodomy.More >>
It's a war of words between two high profile Louisvillians. The gloves are off between developer Chris Thieneman and Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell. The fight between the two men is now hitting the court docket.More >>
It's a war of words between two high profile Louisvillians. The gloves are off between developer Chris Thieneman and Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell. The fight between the two men is now hitting the court docket.More >>