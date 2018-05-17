Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton responds to ethics complaint against her

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Council member faces accusations of spending thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for entertainment of immediate family members.

An ethics complaint claims Cheri Bryant Hamilton (D-District 5) bought more than $6,000 worth of tickets to a Derby gala, which reserved tables for her relatives, with her discretionary spending fund given to every council member.

WAVE 3 News discovered the city allows such spending for charity events after at least four steps of approval.

The complaint also said records show that Hamilton's legislative assistant gets paid for eight hours a day, but that her employment badge swipes show she works an average of four hours a day.

It also said Hamilton used City Hall computers and printers to create literature for her re-election campaign.

Hamilton called the complaint "dirty politics" and said the allegations are "baseless."

The complaint was issued by Denise Bentley, who is the campaign manager for Hamilton's primary opponent, Donna Purvis.

Read Councilwoman Hamilton's full statement below:

"This afternoon, May 17th, I was just served with an Ethics Complaint that it seems everyone in the media received yesterday, even before I was officially notified. Let me state unequivocally that these allegations are baseless and a desperate attempt for voter suppression in the primary race for Metro Council District 5. The Ethics Complaint filed less than a week before the primary is a devious attempt to smear my reputation, defame my character with an innuendo I have operated outside the policies and procedures of the Metro Council. By bringing false charges against me, and making allegations against my legislative assistant in the final days before the primary when there is little time to refute the allegations and make meaningful communication with voters, is a main reason that so many people are turned off by politics. By the time these allegations are heard by the Ethics Commission this summer the primary will have come and gone. But that is the modus operandi of my opponent's campaign manager and the type of dirty politics she practices in the Louisville community every four years. From stealing and destroying yard signs, to sending postcards with disturbing images, all in hopes of deterring voters from any hope for a better future. In fact, just such a postcard was received by voters in District 5 this week that is eerily similar to one that voters in a different Metro Council district race [got] on the same day. No coincidence. My opponent has failed to respond or show up at debates where we could talk about our records and the issues and neighborhood concerns of the voters. If you check my record and history of public service, I have been a community servant all my life, not just when it's convenient, or to run for office. I trust the voters of District 5 will not tolerate this last ditch effort at voter suppression and will see through this last minute mean spiritedness to turn them off from politics and voting. Don't be fooled by outsiders and dirty politics. When you don't have a record to run on dirty politics is all you've got! You know me. I hope I have earned your trust and your vote."

