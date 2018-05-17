Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights top Jets 4-2 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights top Jets 4-2

(AP Photo/David Becker). Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoffs series against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday... (AP Photo/David Becker). Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoffs series against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday...
(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault scores past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault scores past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, right, knocks the puck away from Winnipeg Jets right wing Joel Armia during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, ... (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, right, knocks the puck away from Winnipeg Jets right wing Joel Armia during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, ...
(AP Photo/John Locher). Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher). Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas.

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals - including an empty-netter in the closing seconds - to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference final Wednesday night.

Vegas took a 2-1 series lead and is now two wins from advancing to the Stanley Cup final. The Golden Knights improved to 5-1 at home in the playoffs, and host Game 4 on Friday night.

James Neal and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots.

Mark Scheifele scored both of Winnipeg's goals and has a playoff-leading 14 goals in 15 postseason games. Connor Hellebuyck had 26 saves for the Jets, who arrived in Las Vegas having outscored their opposition 23-15 in road games during the playoffs.

Marchessault scored his seventh goal of the playoffs just 35 seconds into the game as he took a pass from Brayden McNabb and went forehand-backhand to slip the puck past Hellebuyck, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.

Scheifele tied it with a double-deflection off his stick and calf that went past Fleury. But 12 seconds later, Neal answered when Hellebuyck misplayed the puck behind his net and Erik Haula dished a perfect pass, giving the Knights a 2-1 lead.

Tuch notched his fifth goal of the playoffs to push the lead to 3-1 after Neal fed him with a nifty pass from behind the net.

Scheifele netted his second goal of the game just 18 seconds into the third period to cut Vegas' lead to one, but Winnipeg couldn't overcome the Golden Knights' speed and execution, despite outplaying them over the final 20 minutes.

Fleury, who bounced back after a loss in Game 1 to stop 30 of 31 shots in Game 2, made several huge saves late in the game to perserve Vegas' lead. After stonewalling Tyler Myers' breakaway attempt with 11:50 left in the game, he stymied Scheifele's back-to-back shot with 9:30 remaining. Less than two minutes later, he smothered the puck with a slew of players piled near the crease.

Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck with 1:03 left, but Marchessault's empty-netter with 3 seconds left sealed the win.

The Jets had scored a power play goal in 11 of the 13 playoff games in which they had a man advantage, but was 0 for 2 with a man advantage.

Winnipeg hadn't lost back-to-back games during the playoffs. The last time it dropped consecutive games was a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) from Mar. 10-13.

NOTES: Teams that take a 2-1 lead in the conference final (or NHL semifinals) have won the series 35 of 43 times (81.4 percent) since 1975. ... While ticket prices for Friday's Game 4 spiked as high as $5,000 on Monday, they ranged between $259 and $2,500 as the puck dropped for Game 3. ... The Golden Knights welcomed the family of Humboldt Broncos head coach and GM Darcy Haugan, wife Christina and children Carson and Jackson. ... With his two goals, Scheifele now owns the NHL record for most goals scored on the road in a single playoffs with 11, surpassing Sidney Crosby and Joe Mullen, each with 10. ... With 53 victories, Hellebuyck remains one shy of tying the most single-season wins by a goaltender, in both the regular season and playoffs, held by Washington's Braden Holtby (54 in 2015-16).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:55:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>

  • DA: Children in California home were strangled, waterboarded

    DA: Children in California home were strangled, waterboarded

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:28 AM EDT2018-05-16 06:28:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:54:45 GMT
    (Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

    Prosecutors say the children were rescued from a filthy house in March and had suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

    More >>

    Prosecutors say the children were rescued from a filthy house in March and had suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

    More >>

  • Quakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii volcano

    Quakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii volcano

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:54:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly