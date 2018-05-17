Tickle Me, Fleury: Vegas goalie tickles Jets player's ear - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tickle Me, Fleury: Vegas goalie tickles Jets player's ear

(AP Photo/David Becker). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Marc-Andre Fleury gave Blake Wheeler quite an earful.

During a scrum behind Vegas' net with 2:34 left in the second period of the Golden Knights' 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday night, Fleury reached over with his left hand and tickled the left ear of the Jets' unsuspecting Blake Wheeler .

"I did that?" said a playful Fleury, who also made 33 saves in the win. "There's cameras everywhere."

There sure are - and video of the ear tickle quickly became a big hit on social media.

"I was just sitting there and people, they were fighting," Fleury said, "and (I was) trying to have a little smile by myself. That was it."

Wheeler, whose helmet was off and had his back to the goalie, somehow seemed unfazed by the, well, "eary" feeling.

The Jets forward, who was draped over the back of the net, didn't even turn to look behind him to see who was responsible for the tickle as he continued yapping at Vegas players while getting himself back onto his skates.

The Golden Knights lead the Western Conference final series 2-1, and host Game 4 on Friday night.

Oh, and Wheeler might want to keep his ears clear of Fleury's frolicking fingers.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:10 AM EDT2018-05-17 08:10:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>

  • Quakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii volcano

    Quakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii volcano

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:01 AM EDT2018-05-17 08:01:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>

  • Rapper T.I. claims wrongful arrest outside gated community

    Rapper T.I. claims wrongful arrest outside gated community

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 03:19:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:01 AM EDT2018-05-17 08:01:24 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...
    Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.More >>
    Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly