Frontier Airlines celebrates 5 years at CVG with flight giveaways

Travelers flying Frontier Airlines Thursday are in the drawing for a pair of roundtrip tickets. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

Frontier Airlines is celebrating 5 years at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.



To commemorate the anniversary Thursday, the airline is giving away five pairs of round-trip flights on every departing flight.

All passengers who are checked in are automatically entered into the drawing.

With 11 flights outbound flights Thursday, more than 100 free flights will be awarded.

Denver-based Frontier began service in on this day in 2013 with Denver as its only destination.

Now, the low cost airline travels to 19 destinations nationwide with 80 weekly flights.

"Our commitment to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community runs deep. It has been the continued support from the airport, local leaders and most importantly the community that allows us to continue to expand our service and make flying affordable,” said Richard Oliver, spokesperson for Frontier Airlines.

“We are proud to continue to serve the surrounding Tri-State area with our Low Fares Done Right philosophy.”

Congrats to the Pike family of Mt. Lookout one of the winners of roundtrip @FlyFrontier tickets to celebrate the airline's 5-year anniversary! Giveaways all day long. WATCH @FOX19 Now. @CVGairport pic.twitter.com/PDBFHdpsqn — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) May 17, 2018

