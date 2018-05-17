Meghan Markle's dad won't attend royal wedding

Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry, and has expressed hope that he can be "given the space" to focus on his health.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...

The Latest: Markle's father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to marry on Saturday. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – Days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, Kensington Palace has announced Meghan Markle's father will not be attending the wedding.

Thomas Markle is apparently saying home for health reasons. He reportedly suffered a heart attack recently and has had a heart procedure to clear blocked arteries.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle said, "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It was previously reported Thomas Markle decided he wouldn't attend the wedding after it was revealed he was paid to take paparazzi-style photos and also because of his recent health problems.

Then Thomas Markle was quoted as saying he wouldn't want to miss the historic moment.

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, may walk her daughter down the aisle Saturday, the Associated Press reported. She is in England and expected to meet senior members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II.

Part of the media circus surrounding the wedding has included remarks from Meghan Markle's estranged family members who weren't invited to the wedding.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

